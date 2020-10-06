Bigg Boss 14, Episode 3 Precap: Waiting for an episode 3 of the Bigg Boss Season 14? Have a look at this exciting promo of today's upcoming episode.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: The makers of the Bigg Boss Season 14 have left the audience in excitement with the promo of episode third of this immensely engaging season. The fans can't stop praising the contestant and the Toofani Seniors for their commendable job in the show. Meanwhile, a duo (Rahul Vaidya and Pvitra Punia) is getting a lot of attention from the netizens and BB fans as first-ever romance of the season is budding.

Rahul and Pavitra's friendship is taking unique turns as the latest promo of the Bigg Boss 14 shows that the duo is helping each other in the BB household work. Now, the fans are excited to watch how this friendship will lead to love. In a promo, Pavitra was seen asking Rahul if he knows how to roll chapati. To which, Rahul said that he would love to learn from her. Pavitra smiled at him and said that he can join her at evening dinner preparations.

Earlier, in episode 1, Pavitra unknowingly helped Rahul Vaidya in his secret task given by Toofani Seniors. Pavitra kissed him on cheeks, since then, social media is buzzing with their sizzling photos. Fans went gaga over their chemistry and waiting to watch the twists and turns in their friendship story. Later, the couple was seen bringing out their emotions in front of each other and developing a new bond.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan locked horns over the first task assigned by Bigg Boss. Gauahar Khan alleged Sidharth for destroying the task. Eijaz Khan also lashed out at Sidharth Shukla. Now, it will be interesting to watch in today's episode with the contestants would get a chance to outshine among the ongoing tussle between two seniors.

Posted By: Srishti Goel