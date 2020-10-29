New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers do full justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will declare the new captain of the house. Well, from the last episode it is clear that Eijaz Khan is going to be the next captain of the house. Now, this is the time to flip the game. Read on to know what will happen in the upcoming episode.

Twenty-six episodes of Bigg Boss season 14 have passed and the audience is already witnessing fake friendships, fake sorries but real fight, drama and entertainment. In Thursday's episode, the fans will get to watch an unexpected fight between Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik. After becoming the captain of the house, Eijaz Khan gets a chance to save his friends and to release them from the Red Zone. It is expected that Eijaz will send Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jasmin Bhasin to the Red Zone.

Bigg Boss will announce the "Tabadla Task" and will give a chance to the new captain to shuffle Red Zone and Green Zone contestants. In the promo shared by Colors TV, the contestants are trying to prove Eijaz why they are more deserving to stay in the green zone than their competitors. Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik will pair opposite each other. It can be speculated that Eijaz will save Nikki Tamboli as he made a promise to her.

On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik makes shocking revelations about her friendship with Eijaz Khan. She said that they just know each other from the outside but they are not good friends. Kavita says, "I supported him but I was stupid". Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan gets hurt because of Kavita's shocking statement on their friendship. Now, it will be interesting to watch if Eijaz will support his friend or he will flip the game.

Posted By: Srishti Goel