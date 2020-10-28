New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the Bigg Boss Season 14 have left the audience excited with the promo of episode twenty-sixth of this immensely engaging season. After a lot of fights and misunderstandings, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are getting close to each other. In the latest episode, Pavitra Punia was seen expressing her feelings for Eijaz Khan to Nikki Tamboli. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will get to know if Eijaz will confess his feelings for Pavitra or not.

Twenty-five episodes of Bigg Boss season 14 have passed and the audience is already witnessing a lot of drama, entertainment and love in the house. Now, for today's episode, the makers of the show have dropped a promo, in which a budding love story can be seen taking place between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. In the promo, it can be clearly seen that Pavitra Punia finds it difficult to stay in Red Zone without Eijaz Khan. She feels attached to him.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli is trying hard to give some air to this budding love story. Expressing Pavitra's feelings to Eijaz Khan Nikki says, "Pavitra ko toh aapse pyaar ho gya hai, har waqt bas aapki baate karti rehti hai. Aap bhi bol do na jesa hai." (Pavitra is in love with you. She only talks about you. You say whatever you want). However, Pavitra Punia also says that she is not sure about it and that is why she is quiet. But, she wants clarity soon.

On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik get into a verbal spat over kitchen duties. Kavita asks Rubina to cut fruits for her. Rubina says, "you are the captain of the house, you are not Maalkin". After that, Kavita gets in rage and says, "Now, I will do the same in your captaincy". It will be interesting to watch in the upcoming episode if Rubina and Kavita will resolve their fight or it will turn ugly.

Posted By: Srishti Goel