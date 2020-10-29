Bigg Boss 14, Episode 26 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Here's what happened in the twenty-sixth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 has entered into the fourth week of the season and the new freshers- Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh have added enough spark to the show. In the latest episode, the contestants fought for the captaincy and tried hard to convince Red Zone contestants not to snatch their bag. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin locked horns over the captaincy tasks. Rahul Vaidya also got hurt after being frequently targeted by the other contestants.

Jaan Kumar Sanu apologies for his remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/WIRugLSzW1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 28, 2020

In Wednesday's episode, Bigg Boss called Jaan Kumar Sanu into the confession room and told him about the controversy over his remark on Marathi language in the episde aired on October 27. Bigg Boss said, "Kal aapne Marathi Bhasha par ek comment kia, jisse marathi bhashi logo ko thes pahunchi hai. Iske liye Bigg Boss aapki kadi ninda karte h". To which, Jaan said, "anjaan me agar mene kisi ke bhi sentiments hurt kiye h to I am sincerely sorry. Mere intentions us tareeke se nhi the, me tahe dil se pure Marathi bhashi samaj se maafi maangta hun".

Talking about the captaincy task, Jaan Kumar Sanu seemed confused between Abhinav and Eijaz. He tried to manipulate both of them but he finally decided to support Eijaz. Jaan Kumar Sanu's action turned the game in the Red Zone contestant's favour. With the support of Jaan Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia Eijaz became the captain of the house. Bigg Boss will official announce the captain of the house today.

Meanwhile, BB House witnessed the new avatar of Kavita Kaushik. Rubina Dilaik said no to her orders and called her dictator. Kavita said she will do whatever she thinks is right. Now it will be interesting to if the Red Zone contestant's decision to make Eijaz a new captain would be beneficial for them or not.

