New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestants have made several revelations and remarks in the very first month of the season. In the latest episode, we saw how Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya locked horns in the nomination task. Now, in the upcoming episode, the fans will get to see the new tangent of their fight. Also, the captaincy task will change the dynamics of the house. The fans will see the different 'roop' of Jasmin Bhasin.

In Tuesday's episode, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul vaidya will continue their fight over Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' remark. According to the promo shared by Colors TV, it can be clearly seen that Rahul Vaidya is trying hard to tease Jaan Sanu and making unacceptable comments. Rahul will also be commenting on Jaan's father Kumar Sanu. Well, now it seems that Jaan will not take any remark from him and is seen saying, "Baap par mat jaa".

On the other hand, Jaan looks uncomfortable because of Nikki's behaviour. He asks Nikki to stay with one person. He says, "Nikki tu ek ke sath reh, teko uske sath rehna hai to mere sath me reh, par agar mere sath rehna hai to tu usse baat nahi karegi". Nikki Tamboli tries to calm down Jaan. However, she also asks Rahul Vaidya not to make such comments. Naina Singh will also enter into the fight to support Jaan. Now, it will be interesting to watch how Red Zone contestants will grab all the attention.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin fans will get to see her different avatar during the captaincy task. In the promo, it is shown how Jasmin gets hurt amidst the task and lose her calm over the contestants. She is seen jumping, shouting and crying. Is this Jasmin Bhasin's strategy to grab the attention or she is genuinely hurt? Well, these new sides of the contestants would be more entertaining to watch.

Posted By: Srishti Goel