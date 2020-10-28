Bigg Boss 14, Episode 25 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Here's what happened in the twenty-fifth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 14 is getting quirky and interesting as the contestants of this season seem quite different from other seasons and they have lifted the game to another level. Now, Bigg Boss assigned the second captaincy task of the season and it seems that contestants are ready to pay whatever it needs to win the task. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Season 14, contestants of Red Zone and Green Zone tried hard to turn the game in their favour. Also, Jasmin Bhasin lost her calm over Rahul Vaidya's insensitive comment on her.

In Tuesday's episode, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli were sent to Red Zone and the temperature of the Red Zone raised after Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Sanu's verbal spat. Rahul Vaidya continuously teased him over Nepotism. Jaan Sanu got upset and made a big revelation about his parents' relationship. He said that his parents got separated when her mother was six months pregnant with him.

On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik showed her captaincy power to the housemates. She locked horns with Shardul over Bigg Boss's announcement. She said that Shardul disrespected Bigg Boss but Shardul denied all her claims and asked her to behave with him. However, other contestants are also not liking her behaviour and wanted to snatch captaincy from her.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin lost her cool and broke down after a fight with Rahul Vaidya in the captaincy task. Rahul Vaidya had to snatch Jasmin's bag. He asked her to leave the bag otherwise it would have hurt her. But, Jasmin took it as an insensitive comment and said that nobody can make her feel like that. After that, Jasmin went to Rahul Vaidya and threw water on him. Rahul tried to do the same but he stopped himself and got into a heated argument with Nishant Singh Malkhani.

Posted By: Srishti Goel