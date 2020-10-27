Bigg Boss 14, Episode 24 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Here's what happened in the twenty-fourth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is getting more interesting with each passing day and the contestants are trying their level best to impress the audience. In the latest episode of BB 14, the nomination task brought several new revelations and created a rift among the friends. Rahul Vaidya's nepotism remark on Jaan Sanu has kept him all alone in the house. Also, Nikki Tamboli seemed confused about Jaan Sanu and told him that she will never trust him again.

In Monday's episode, we saw that the contestants brought their worst in the nomination task and poured their hearts out against their enemies in the house. Most of the housemates nominated Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. However, Rahul Vaidya nominated Rubina Dilaik and Jaan Sanu. Shockingly, he said that he has nominated Jaan because he hates Nepotism. The fight had gone serious on this topic and Jaan also justified how much capable he is. He also revealed that his parents got separated when he was a child and he had been brought up with his mother. His father only supported him when he found the talent.

On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik schooled housemates and asked them to follow all rules. On the very first day, she adapted her Chandramukhi Chautala avatar and read out all the rules in front of the contestants. She also locked horns with Pavitra Punia and said, "Aiso ko to me apne ghar ke bahar bhi nahi khade rehne deti." Pavitra Punia took her stand and said, "Is ghar me ek hi dada hai or vo hun mein." Also, being a captain of the house, Bigg Boss gave the power to Kavita to save any of the nominated contestants. Kavita decided to save Eijaz Khan.

After the nomination task, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Sanu have been nominated and sent to Red Zone. After locking horns in the nomination task, will Jaan and Rahul maintain peace in Red Zone? It will be interesting to watch in the upcoming episode that who will be Nikki Tamboli's final choice.

Posted By: Srishti Goel