New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14 has shown multiple colours so far, but their real personalities came out in the captaincy task. In the latest episode, Nishant Singh Malkhani became the first captain of the season. Bigg Boss congratulated him on his victory and assigned him some responsibilities that read, 'he will have to make sure that all the contestants must follow all the rules, everyone must complete their duties.' Also, he got access to use the special bedroom and BB Mall.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tambli broke the rule and entered into the Red Zone to meet Pavitra and Eijaz. In the promo shared by Colors TV, it can be seen that Nikki Tamboli is adamant to stay in the Red Zone and Nishant Singh Malkhani is trying hard to get her out of the danger zone. Meanwhile, Rubina comes to Nishant and asks her to threaten Nikki Tamboli with her personal stuff. She asks Nishant to tell Nikki that he will lock all her essentials, clothes and other personal items inside the BB Mall if she would not come out. Nishant seems to follow Rubina's advice.

It can be seen in the promo that Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani are locking Nikki's stuff inside the BB Mall. But, Nikki looks so clear with her decision and is not getting up from the Red Zone. Jaan Sanu also tries to convince Nikki and says that he will also stay there if she won't get up. However, Nikki asks him to leave and says, "I have made my mind, I am feeling good here".

On the other hand, Pavitra gets to know about Rahul Vaidya's comment over her and Abhinav Shukla's relationship. In the upcoming episode she will question Rahul that how could he even think about her. Pavitra Punia says, "Tum jese aadmiyon ki vjhe se auratein badnam hoti hain." However, Rahul will not accept any allegations, he can be seen saying, "I am not sorry for whatever I have said". Now it will be interesting to see that this 'Kabhi fight Kabhi dosti' jodi will get back to each other or not.

Posted By: Srishti Goel