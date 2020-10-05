New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the Bigg Boss 14 have roped in the contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan from its previous seasons as Toofani seniors to grill the freshers (new contestants) of this season. Well, it seems that these 'history makers' of the Bigg Boss know their job well, they performed their assigned duty and managed to create a rift among Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli on the day one of the show.

However, tonight we will witness how Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan will lock horns over the first task given by Bigg Boss. According to a promo shared by Colors TV, Sidharth Shukla is seen alleging Guahar Khan on giving up the task. He said that Ishaqzaade actress was biased towards one team and she let them take the advantage so that she can support them. On the other hand, Sidharth tried to abort the game and asked Gauahar to leave the task.

Gauahar Khan also lashed out at Sidharth Shukla, she said that 'Aapne to game shuru hone se pehle hi khatam kar dia' (you finished the game even before it started). Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were also seen in a nok-jhok bonding on the premiere day as Salman Khan showed Gauahar's open opinion on Sidharth Shukla's game. Now, it will be interesting to see in today's episode if the new contestants will get a chance to impress the audience or the Toofani seniors will once again grab all the attention.

Talking about the new housemates, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin were seen as having a conflict of interest. They don't miss any chance to counter each other, meanwhile, Shehzad Deol also lost his calm over Nikki Tamboli's reactions in the house. In today's episode, we will see how the game will change for Nikki Taboli when Bigg Boss will assign its first-ever task of the season.

