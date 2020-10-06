Bigg Boss 14, Episode 2 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants started unveiling their cards. Read on to know what happened in the first episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss saw the first task of the season for the rejected contestants who were staying outside the house. Bigg Boss asked Toofani Seniors (Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan) to assign tasks to the rejected contestants so that they can get an entry pass to come inside the BB house. The trio discussed and went on to raise difficulties for the rejected contestants.

The episode began with the fight over the kitchen duties and soon, the attention got diverted to the first task assigned by Bigg Boss. During the task, Toofani senior Sidharth Shukla asked Rubina Dilaik to stay in one pair of clothes for one week if she wants to get in. Rubina refused his proposal. Then the seniors asked Nishant Malkhani to wear a bikini on his T-shirt for 1 week. Nishant said yes for the task.

Whereas, Sara Gurpal was asked to cut her hair to the shoulder line. She immediately said yes and completed the task. Jaan Sanu was asked to hold a 5 kg weight for 3 min to his shoulder level.

Observing the energy of the contestants, Toofani seniors left stunned. They brought another round of tasks for them. They asked Rubina to eat a bunch of green chilies in 1 min, they asked Sara Gurpal to hold 5 Kg weight for 1 minute, Nishant was asked to stamp Rejected on his forehead and Jaan Sanu was asked to take a 'tota' haircut. The contestant did the task enthusiastically and impressed the seniors but only Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Malkhani managed to get entry tickets.

Posted By: Srishti Goel