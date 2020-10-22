New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14 has shown multiple colours so far, but their real personalities will come out in the upcoming captaincy task. Bigg Boss has divided the house into two parts- Red Zone and Green Zone. The contestants who are staying in Red Zone are Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Now they will try their level best to come out of the danger zone and will give tough competition to each other.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced the first-ever MPL captaincy task on Wednesday. In the upcoming episode, we will see how Nikki Tamboli's friends Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan Sanu will ditch her at the last moment. Jaan suggests Nishant that there will be no use of giving power to her because she will misuse her powers. Nishant and Jaan also try to convince Rahul to support them and ask him to join the alliance. However, Rahul seems uninterested in their alliance and he will go with her friend Nikki Tamboli.

Also, we will get to watch a serious verbal spat among the Sanchalaks of MPL captaincy task- Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Ejaz Khan will bring back his nomination round frustration on Pavitra. He says that Pavitra is a liar and double-faced. However, Pavitra denies the allegations and says that she has done everything for the sake of respect and now she understands his real face.

On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli seems heartbroken because her friends cheated on her. Nikki goes to Pavitra and tells her that she will have to play alone in this house because even her friends are not supporting her. Pavitra advises her to be careful while making friends. Now, it will be interesting to see that who will become the first-ever captain of Bigg Boss Season 14.

Posted By: Srishti Goel