Bigg Boss 14, Episode 19 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Here's what happened in the nineteenth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 14 is getting quirky and interesting as the contestants of this season seem quite different from other seasons and they have lifted the game to another level. Bigg Boss had assigned the first-ever captaincy task to the contestants of this season and it went ugly when Nikki Tamboli's friends ditched her. In the latest episode, Jaan Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani changed their team and made an alliance with Rubina and Abhinav Shukla. Later, Nikki asked her friends (Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkhani and Jaan Sanu) if they will support her to become a captain, unfortunately, they all denied. Thursday's episode started with sanchalak Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's ongoing rift over round one decision. Eijaz Khan reminded her of the first nomination task and said that he is still hurt because of that.

Later, the duo told Bigg Boss that they cannot come to a conclusion and let the decision on BB. Bigg Boss disqualified both Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla as suggested by Sanchalaks. Jasmin showed her disagreement over Bigg Boss's decision and asked why they were suffering because of Sanchalaks' miscommunication.

Meanwhile, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkani planned out against Rahul and Nikki Tamboli. They decided to throw Rahul and Nikki out of the game so that they can make a clear entry. Later, Rahul and Nikki Tamboli gave up as they realized the reality of their so-called friends. However, Nishant manipulated Rahul and convinced him that he did not plot anything against him.

On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Saanu got into a heated argument over the captaincy. Nikki Tamboli got upset and entered into the red zone to meet Pavitra and Eijaz. To console Nikki, Jaan also entered the Red Zone. However, Nishant Singh Malkhani tried to convince Nikki but she denied to come out of the Red Zone. Now it will be interesting to see in today's episode if Nikki will come out of the Red Zone or she will get punished by the captain.

Posted By: Srishti Goel