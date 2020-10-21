New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has started with lots of drama and entertainment. Now, the show has reached another level and contestants are trying their level best to win phase one of the season. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will reveal the final result of the immunity task. It seems that there will be no loophole in the task and Bigg will surely come to a conclusion of the task.

In the last episode, Bigg Boss assigned a task to team Sidharth, team Gauahar and team Hina. The contestants were supposed to press the buzzer to eliminate another team. However, the game went ugly and the contestant broke the rules to win the task. After that, the senior fought for the results and Gauahar Khan announced a protest against Bigg Boss's decision of favouring Sidharth Shukla. However, Sidharth Shukla remained adamant over his decision and said, "All I know is, my team has won".

Now, in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will take a final call on the result of this task. In a promo shared by Colors TV, it can be that Nikki Tamboli is in all tears and other contestants are also sad after listening to the final result. It seems that all the seniors will say final adios to the BB house. Nikki Tamboli hugs Hina Khan and takes her blessings and apologizes for her mistakes. Hina says, "Don't do this, you are doing fab in the house".

Meanwhile, the promo shows that Bigg Boss house is captured by some rescue officers. It seems that some emergency happened inside the house. Nikki Tamboli says, "yeh kya hora hai, this is scary". Now it will interesting to see tonight that which team will finally leave the house and who are these scary people inside the house.

Posted By: Srishti Goel