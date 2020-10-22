Bigg Boss 14, Episode 18 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Here's what happened in the eighteenth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 has completed its first phase and now all the existing contestants of the house are 'Confirmed Contestants'. In the latest episode, seniors gave final adios to the house. In the last task of phase one, one team was supposed to be eliminated but the Bigg Boss flipped the game, team Sidharth got an opportunity to remain in the show. Meanwhile Bigg Boss opened another portion of the house called Red Zone. Have a look at the major 5 highlights of the show.

1. After a continuous rift among the seniors, Bigg Boss took the final decision on the basis of the majority and declared Sidharth Shukla's team disqualified. Because Nikki Tamboli was already a confirmed contestant, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to leave the house.

2. Bigg Boss introduced another side of the house called Red Zone. The contestants of the Red Zone will always remain in nomination. Bigg Boss inaugurated the Red Zone with the comeback of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

3. Seniors Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan also left the house after giving a final goodbye to Bigg Boss 14 contestants and BB house. Freshers seemed unhappy because their mentors were leaving the house. All of them hugged Gauahar and Hina to show their love.

4. Bigg Boss announced the first-ever MPL captain task of the season. Since Eijaz and Pavitra were in the Red Zone, they were not allowed to play the task and were chosen Sanchalaks. However, they got into a verbal spat during the task and were unable to make any decision.

5. Nikki Tamboli was cheated on by her best friend in the house 'Jaan Sanu'. After being friends with Nikki, Jaan decided to play for Rubina, Jasmin and Abhinav Shukla. It will be interesting to watch tonight that 'who will support whom'.

Posted By: Srishti Goel