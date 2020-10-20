Bigg Boss 14, Episode 17 Precap: Waiting for episode 13 of the Bigg Boss Season 16? Have a look at this exciting promo of today's upcoming episode.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with lots of fun and enthusiasm and like always the contestants are trying their level best to impress the audience. Along with the new contestants (freshers of the season), Bigg Boss has also welcomed the 'Toofani Seniors' (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) this year to add more drama and entertainment to the show. In the upcoming episode, we will see that the contestants will fight to become the confirmed contestant in the house.

In Tuesday's episode, we will see how the contestants will lock horns to become the confirmed contestant. At the beginning of the show, Salman Khan said that within 2 weeks, the confirmed contestants of the house will be chosen and the rest will have to leave the house. Now, the buzzer for the final fight has blown.

1. In the latest episode, BB House gets divided into three teams (Gauahar's, Sidharth's and Hina's team). Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan chose Sidharth Shukla. Hina enrolled Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nishant Singh Malkhani. Whereas, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Sanu chose Gauhar Khan as their mentor.

2. Bigg Boss assigns the first task to the newly made teams of the house. In a promo shared by Colors TV, contestants are seen giving tough competition to each other.

3. The contestants are supposed to play with strategy and focus but they get into a physical fight. The contestants use 'bal' instead of 'budhi'. The game goes ugly when Sidharth Shukla asks his team to continue by hook or crook.

4. In the promo, we have also seen that Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are lashing out at Sidharth Shukla for dominating the task and for not letting others perform. Gauahar says that Sidharth's team is playing without rule and asks Bigg Boss to intervene.

5. Sidharth Shukla is seen confident about his team's win. He says, "Mujhe bs itna pata hai ki meri team jeet gayi hai" (All I know is, my team has won). However, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan looks upset with his behaviour. Let's see what will happen tonight.

Posted By: Srishti Goel