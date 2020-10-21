Bigg Boss 14, Episode 17 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the seventeenth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 has now come to an interesting phase and the contestants are trying hard to pass level one of the season. Meanwhile, the seniors of the house have left no stone unturned to make their teams win. The seventeenth episode of the show started with a rift among the contestants over the household duties. Rubina and Abhinav made it clear that the couple will not perform any of the kitchen's duties. Also, Rahul Vaidya refused to perform 'Bartan' duty as he has medical issues. Also, contestants locked horns for their final fight of phase 1.

In the latest episode, Rubina Dilaik was called into the confession room as something was bothering her. On being asked, Rubina said that she cannot take any personal comment, especially on her husband. She said that she felt humiliated in the Bigg Boss house and it felt Salman Khan purposely insulted her husband and it was derogatory for her. Chhoti Bahu actress told Bigg Boss that Salman Khan called her husband (Abhinav Shukla) 'Saman' and she did not like the way he addressed him. Then, Bigg Boss called Abhinav Shukla in the confession room and cleared the misunderstanding.

On the other, Eijaz Khan and Shehzad Deol got into a heated argument over Shehzad's involvement in house discussions. Eijaz said that Shehzad is 'Gayab' and he cannot share his opinion. However, Shehzad was not ready to take any comment from Eijaz and said he will intervene no matter what. Also, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla said that they will not perform the kitchen duty.

The most interesting part of the seventeenth episode was the task given to the contestants and the seniors. Bigg Boss made it loud and clear that the losing team and senior will have to leave the house. However, seniors got into a verbal spat and did not make any decision. In tonight's episode, it will be interesting to see which team will say final adios to the show.

Posted By: Srishti Goel