New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with lots of fun and enthusiasm and like always the contestants are trying their level best to impress the audience. Along with the new contestants (freshers of the season), Bigg Boss has also welcomed the 'Toofani Seniors' (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) this year to add more drama and entertainment to the show. In the upcoming episode, we will see that the contestants will decide this week's elimination and the fight to be confirmed contestant will begin.

In Monday's episode, we will see how the contestants will lock horns to become the confirmed contestant. Also, the BB house will be divided into three teams. Each contestant will get a chance to choose on senior as their mentor. Also, the freshers will take a final call over the second elimination of the house. Let's have a look at the five reasons why you should not miss Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

1. Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Sanu and Shehzad are bottom three contestants of the week. Now, the freshers will have to take a final call on the second eviction of this season. It seems that is going to be very difficult for the contestant to take a mutual decision on one name.

2. Salman Khan will turn the tables for the contestants as they will be asked to choose a senior as a mentor and will divide the house into three teams. It will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss will let the contestants stay with the seniors of their choice or 'ab scene paltega.

3. In the promo shared by colors TV, we have seen that contestants will be given a task to reveal their feelings about other contestants. The task will go ugly after Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla's verbal spat.

4. Viewers will also get to see an interesting fight among the bottom three contestants. Nikki Tamboli will use harsh words to Shehzad and will try to convince other housemates to throw him out of the show. Rahul Vaidya will support Nikki Tamboli and will vote out Shehzad Deol.

5. The seniors of the house (Gauahar, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khna), who were showing incredible co-ordination so far, will lock horns to protect their team members. Now, it will be interesting to see how these seniors will take their teams forward and who all will get the final benefit.

