Bigg Boss 14, Episode 15 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the sixteenth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. In the latest episode, contestants were asked to choose one senior as their mentor for their final task.

The episode fifteen of the reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 started with a discussion over the elimination. However, show host Salman Khan flipped the game and nobody gets evicted. The show has become even more interesting. Have a look at the 5 unmissable scenes from the show last night.

1. Majority (Contestants and Seniors) decided to keep Shehzaad out of the game with 5 votes. However, Salman Khan gave him a chance and announced him as the first unconfirmed (Gayab) contestant. Now, Shehzad will not be able to take part in any activity.

2. Salman asked Pavitra to rate the boys of the house from 10. That turned out to be an interesting activity when Pavitra opened up about her choices in the house. She gave 8 to Sidharth Shukla, 5 to Ejaz Khan, 4.5 to Nishant Singh Malkhani, 4 to Rahul Vaidya, 6 for Shehzad and 2 and 7 for Jaan Sanu and Abhinav Shukla.

3. Show host Salman Khan trained seniors to take a tough call with 'Aapsi Sehmati'. He said, "Abhi toh aage bahut se tough decisions lene hai". Seniors decide who they want to watch in a long run and whot they want to shut down. Pavitra, Nikki, Abhinav, Jaan, got green signal.

4. Weekend Ka Vaar always brings us interesting tasks. In the last episode, contestants were asked to spray one of the contestants who they see as an unconfirmed contestant. It turned out to be a revenge taking game instead of clear selection.

5. BB House gets divided into three teams (Gauahar's, Sidharth's and Hina's team). Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan chose Sidharth Shukla. Hina enrolled Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nishant Singh Malkhani. Whereas, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Sanu chose Gauhar Khan as their mentor.

