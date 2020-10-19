Bigg Boss 14, Episode 15 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the fifteenth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. In the latest episode, contestants were asked to perform a personality task. In which, Rubina and Nikki were chosen as competitors. Now, other contestants would have to if Nikki has more Kachra in her brain or Rubina Dilaik. Also, Salman Khan gave a chance to the contestants to share their 'Dil Ki Baat'.

The episode fifteen of the reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 started with a rift among housemates over Rubina Dilaiks questioning on Bigg Boss' task. Rubina Dilaik, who is yet to be confirmed contestant of the house, said that would not perform the task because it is demeaning for her. However, seniors tried to convince but she refused to perform. But, there are more such things that happened in the last episode of Weekend Ka Vaar that will leave you stunned. Have a look.

1. Show host Salman Khan showed a video to the contestants and the audience where Abhinav Shukla has been seen talking like an alien because nobody else was able to understand his hi-tech conversation. It came as a fun element and Abhinav said that he believed it is entertaining and he would love to continue.

2. Rubina Dilaik said no to perform the task as felt it derogatory. Salman Khan made her understand the format of the show and asked her if she wants to continue with it or not. After a lot of arguments, Rubina understood his points and said yes to perform the task.

3. Jasmin Bhasin put some serious allegations on Eijaz Khan. However, Salman Khan dismissed them all and asked her to be more strong in the house. Also, Jasmin received appreciation from Salman Khan for being herself and showing her real personality in the BB house.

4. Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik also went into a verbal spat. Rahul said Rubina has a lot of Kachra in her head because she thinks that whatever a person does in the task is their mentality. He found her unreasonable.

5. One of the most shocking highlights of the show was eliminations. Salman Khan informed that Jaan Sanu, Shehzad and Abhinav Shukla are the bottom 3 contestants and left the elimination decision on the freshers.

Posted By: Srishti Goel