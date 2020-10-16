New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with lots of fun and enthusiasm and like always the contestants are trying their level best to impress the audience. Along with the new contestants (freshers of the season), Bigg Boss has also welcomed the 'Toofani Seniors' (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) this year to add more drama and entertainment to the show. In the upcoming episode, we will see that the contestants will lock horns to win their personal stuff from the BB Mall.

In Friday's episode, we will see how the contestants will give a tough competition to win their stuff from the BB Mall. The upcoming episode will also show how seniors will get into a verbal spat over Jasmi Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. Jasmin and Nikki have been seen in a cold war since the beginning of the show and this a golden opportunity for both the ladies to show their strength.

In the last episode, we saw that Bigg Boss gave a chance to all the contestants to get their stuff back from the BB Mall. For that, they were asked to collect the balls and two contestants were paired up for one round. Now, only Jasmin-Nikki and Abhinav-Jaan are left to perform the task.

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin are seen fighting hard to win the task. Jasmin says, "ab hath lagaya toh pitegi bhi". It seems that both the ladies are going to get into a catfight for their stuff. On the other hand, Tofaani Senior, who are 'sanchalaks' for this task, will also get into the heated arguments because of the results of the task. Hina Khan looks angry over Sidharth Shukla's dominating attitude and calls him 'biased'.

Posted By: Srishti Goel