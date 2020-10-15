New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with lots of fun and enthusiasm and like always the contestants are trying their level best to impress the audience. Along with the new contestants (freshers of the season), Bigg Boss has also welcomed the 'Toofani Seniors' (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) this year to add more drama and entertainment to the show. In the upcoming episode, we will see that the contestants will lock horns for luxury budget task.

In Thursday's episode, we will see how the contestants will compete for the luxury budget. In this season, the luxury budget is one of the most important things as the contestants are allowed to take only 7 items a day including their essentials. Only the winning team will get a chance to use the luxury budget. Also, Nikki Tamboli will show the strength of her powers, she will say no to house duties as she has become senior now.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, we can see that Nishant Singh Malkhani and Pavitra Punia are planning to win the task by hook or crook. Pavitra says, "agar tera nhi bacha to uska bhi palat dio". In the task, contestants will have to collect the balls from a point and the team having the maximum balls will be declared the winner.

In the promo, we have also seen that Nishant Singh Malkhani leaves no stone unturned to win the task. He will climb on the tree so that nobody else can reach there. However, Gauhar will try to convince him and says "aap yeh nhi kar sakte". But, it seems that Nishant is in no mood to give up. Now, it will be interesting to see if the contestants will get the luxury budget or the task will get abort. Also, will the new friendship and new bond will survive or get dissolved amidst the task.

Posted By: Srishti Goel