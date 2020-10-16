Bigg Boss 14, Episode 12 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the twelfth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. In the latest episode, all the contestants were given a chance to win their essentials from the BB Mall. To get their stuff back, contestants showed their enthusiasm and spirit to win the task.

The episode twelfth of the reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 started with a rift among housemates over kitchen duties. Nikki Tamboli, who is a confirmed contestant of the house, said that she is a senior now and would not do chopping or any other household duty. However, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were not ready to accept it and asked her to perform at least one duty. They that she is just a confirm contestant, not a senior, so she has to perform all the duties.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to the contestants to get their stuff back from the BB Mall. The contestants were paired in two and were asked to collect the maximum balls in their bags. In the first round, Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik locked horns. But, Pavitra defeated Rubina and won the task. In round two, Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya were opposite to each other. Eijaz gave a clear defeat to Rahul. The last round was played by Nishant Sigh Malkhani and Shehzad Deol. It was a neck to neck competition, but Nishant managed to win. However, the task got stopped due to the rain.

Also, Eijaz Khan made a shocking revelation in front of the seniors. After getting his stuff back, he brought his dog's picture and said that he is missing them a lot. He told the seniors that they were forcefully kept in a dark room by his ex-girlfriend for over 3 years.

