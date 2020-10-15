Bigg Boss 14, Episode 11 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the eleventh episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. In the latest episode, both teams A and B tried hard to win the task 'Tumhare Angna Me Hmara Kya Kaam Hai' and performed unique things to impress the seniors. To protect themselves from the nominations, both the teams showed their enthusiasm and spirit to win the task.

The episode tenth of the reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 started with a nomination task. The contestants were asked to continue the task and Bigg Boss advised them to play carefully. Team A (Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Shehzaad) planned to destroy Team A's (Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani) BB farmland. However, the game got messed up and both the team destroyed each others farmland.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli told contestants that she would not see the beauty of the farmland, she would make her decision on the size of the farmland. Jasmin Bhasin called her 'biased sanchalak' and said that she is already playing from the side of team B. After that, Nikki Tamboli locked horns with Shehzad over the rules of the task.

After the task got over, Nikki chose Team B as the winner of the BB farmland task and said "Keechad mein hi kamal khilta hai". Team B thanked her for taking decisions in their favour and celebrated. Pavitra announced her new group and said that she would love to play with Nikki, Rahul, and Nishant in the future. Now, it will be interesting to see if this new friendship will work or not.

