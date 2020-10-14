New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with lots of fun and enthusiasm and like always the contestants are trying their level best to impress the audience. Along with the new contestants (freshers of the season), Bigg Boss has also welcomed the 'Toofani Seniors' (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) this year to add more drama and entertainment to the show. In the upcoming episode, we will see how contestants will leave no stone unturned to win the immunity task. Also, Nikki Tamboli will use her special powers to turn the game in her favour.

In Wednesday's episode, we will see that the contestants will continue the immunity task. Nikki Tamboli being 'Sanchalak', will change the rules of the task and follow the theme of the season 'Ab scene paltega'. In the promo shared by Colors TV, it can be seen that the contestants are trying unique outfits and makeup to impress Hina Khan. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will open Hina Khan's flower shop and to win these flowers, contestants will have to impress Hina.

On the other hand, contestants will have to protect their 'BB farmland' from other team. We will see how contestants lose their calm during the immunity task. Nishant Singh Malkhani, who have been seen quite and calm, will get into heated arguments with Shehzaad Deol and Abhinav Shukla. Also, Rahul Vaidya will lock horns with Jaan Sanu and Jasmin Bhasin.

Meanwhile, Sanchalak Nikki Tamboli will use her powers to flip the game in her favour by changing a few rules. Now, it will be interesting to watch if the contestants will get the decoration material from Hina Khan and if they will be able to decorate their BB farmland or not. Also, if team A and team B will destroy their enemies' garden or not.

Posted By: Srishti Goel