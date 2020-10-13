New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants are trying their level best to impress the audience. Along with the new contestants (freshers of the season), Bigg Boss has also welcomed the 'Toofani Seniors' (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) this year to add more drama and entertainment to the show.

Now in Tuesday's episode, we will see that the newly made senior Nikki Tamboli will enjoy her special powers and she is going to assign some interesting tasks to other contestants. In the promo, we have seen the Jaan Sanu is trying to impress Nikki and giving her a shoulder massage. Also, Nikki Tamboli is seen acting like a queen and she says "Karo karo or achhe se karo".

On the other hand, after two episodes of training from Salman Khan, the contestants will show their enthusiasm and energy in the upcoming immunity task. This task will be based on fun activities instead of serious fights and strategies. For a change, Rahul Vaidya will be seen in an interesting and unique outfit to impress the seniors. It seems that he trying to get out of his comfort zone and understanding the pattern of the show.

After a serious warning by the seniors, both Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya get serious about their performance. In the last episode, they were seen making new friends and were talking about the strategy for the upcoming tasks. Now, it will be interesting to watch in tonight's (October 13) episode if they will be able to impress the seniors and audience or not.

Posted By: Srishti Goel