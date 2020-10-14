Bigg Boss 14, Episode 10 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the tenth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. In the latest episode, contestants tried hard to impress the seniors so that they can complete their task. Toofani Seniors (Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan) also appreciated their efforts and helped them to decorate the BB garden.

The episode tenth of the reality game shows Bigg Boss Season 14 started with a beautiful morning on BB alarm 'Gulabo Song'. Contestants decided 7 items of the day without many tussles. Later, Shehzaad lashed out on Jaan for not asking him about his requirement and got into a verbal spat with Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Sanu.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss assigned a second immunity task to the contestants (divided the house into two teams)where they had to decorate the BB garden from the material available in the seniors' shop. Contestants tried to win the material from them and did all possible entertainment to impress them. Rahul Vaidya received applauds from the seniors for his exceptional performance. Gauahar said that she did not expect this from Rahul and offered her more material. Nikki has been chosen as a 'Sanchalak' of the task.

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin showed her aggressive side as she protected her material from 3 boys and said "Main akeli hi kaafi hun". Siddharth Shukla appreciated her efforts and said "proud of you." Also, Pavitra Punia tried to play fair and asked her competitor Jasmin to co-operate or make a deal. Pavitra's strategy worked and both the teams did well till the end of the day. Now, in the next episode, the contestants will impress Hina. It will interesting to which team will get immunity.

Posted By: Srishti Goel