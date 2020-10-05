Bigg Boss 14, Episode 1 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants confessed some amazing secrets on day 1. Read on to know what happened in the first episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the first episode of Bigg Boss Season 14, Pavitra Punia opened up about her professional and personal life in front of Indian Idol fame Rahul Vaidya. On being asked, what she loves to do, Pavitra said she is a person who can't stick to one thing. She wants to switch as many as professions she can. She wants to explore the world and just don't want to stop. Observing her carefree attitude, Rahul asked if she has the same opinion about love. Poring her heart out, Punia said no.

Pavitra Punia revealed that she also wanted a stable relationship, she wanted someone who cares for her and be with her like every normal relationship. She added that she won't stop her partner fro doing anything but, she wants that person to hers only after he comes back home. Listening to her thoughts, the singer said, "your partner would be very lucky". The conversation went on to reveal that Pavitra has some bad experiences in her love life. She said, "When you give everything to someone, he takes that for granted".

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol lock horns over the kitchen duties. Nikki Tamboli said that she will not do 'Bartan' cleaning duty as she recently got her manicure done. Nikki's statement made Jasmin angry and she lashed out on her. Also, Shehzad pointed out Nikki for her rude behaviour and called her a thankless girl.

Nikki Tamboli also revealed that she knows Rahul Vaidya from outside but she is quite because of Rahul's reputation. She told Jaan and Nishant that she is waiting to get things normal and she will soon confront him. She also revealed that Vaidya used to send her voice notes, messages and his song recordings.

