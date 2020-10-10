New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the reality-TV show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Along with the new contestants -- the freshers -- the Bigg Boss this year has also welcomed the seniors -- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan -- to add more spice to the show.

Now in Friday's episode number 6 of the Bigg Boss 14, the contestants witnessed an eventful day with lots of discussions and heated arguments. Amid the chaos, one contestant found herself cornered out. Rubina Dilaik who just got the entry into the BB House, fell prey to housemates harsh comments when she started the debate on BB mall rules and tried to convince the housemates to ask the seniors to be more lenient with the items, the contestants can procure from the BB Mall.

The contestants have to choose 7 items for themselves from the BB mall. Rubina, after the debate started over the items, read out the rules book and declared that if 'salwar suit' is not considered to be one item then a pair of shoes should also not be. To which Hina Khan, who is the in-charge of the BB Mall said that she will not be considerate anymore and will give one shoe to Rubina Dilaik as from now onwards one piece of the shoes will be considered as one item.

Rubina's attempt to question the seniors' way of counting the items backfired and irked all the other housemates. The contestants tried to explain Rubina that her argument over the items had made things worse for them and it created a massive uproar in the house. Ejaz Khan blasted out on Rubina Dilaik, who in her defence kept on saying that she only wanted to help.

Rubina Dilaik, who lost her cool, arrived at the conclusion that the seniors plotted against her so that she gets into an argument with the housemates. Gauahar Khan said she had to speak up because Rubina was accusing her of playing politics with the housemates. Rubina even faced the heat of his husband Abhinav Shukla, who said that he doesn't agree with Rubina.

A while later, Bigg Boss announced that the contestant will get a chance to make themselves immune this week. They have to complete a task to take the immunity back from Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla. Bigg Boss gave the contestant a task in which Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla have to sit in a bulldozer, parked in the garden area, and the other housemates have to make them get up without physically touching them.

The contestants, in order, take the immunity back tried everything to get Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla get up from the bulldozer. They smashed Nikki's makeup and even threw chillies at her and Abhinav. After the cruel attempts by housemates, Nikki Tamboli finally left her place which was taken by Pavitra Punia and the episode ended there.

