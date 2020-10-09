New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The new season of Bigg Boss is back and it has made sure that the viewers stayed glued to the TV screens. While talking about the Salman Khan-hosted show, it has not only welcomed the new contestants but also the 'Toofani Seniors'- Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan in the house to add some spice in the BB 14 house.

It is less than a week in the Bigg Boss 14 house and we can already see some crazy fights in the show. Last night, The round of immunity task took place in which the girls of the house- Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli were headed for the car wash task.

In the task, they had to impress senior Sidharth Shukla and four of the girls nailed it well by doing a sizzling rain dance on song Garmi. However, Sidharth rejected Rubina in the task and said that he found Rubina to be a bit distant than others and thus, he rejected her.

Moving on, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli get to the third and final bartender task and in this task, they needed to fill their glasses with a soft drink without letting the tray of glasses fall. As the task begins, the contestant of BB house Shehzad drops all the glasses of Nikki. After getting agitated over it, Nikki drops all the glasses on all the other trays. Pavitra, who already has problems with Nikki, finds her unreasonable and starts arguing loudly. This leads to an ugly fight.

At the end of the task, Sidharth Shukla declares Nikki as the winner of the task and giver her the immunity. Now, the two contestants in the house are immuned- Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli.

Rubina Dilaik who was rejected on the grand premiere of the show has now finally got the chance to become a member of the house. Bigg Boss has given her the acceptance but has said that she will not get any immunity this week. Rubina accepts the offer and, becomes a part of the main house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma