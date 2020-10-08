New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was asked to choose between his wife Rubina's acceptance in the house as she holds the rejected tag or his immunity that he won. This difficult situation leaves both of them in emotional turmoil.

Initially, Rubina was rejected by the Toofani seniors on the grand premiere day of Bigg Boss 14 as they gave an entry pass to Abhinav Shukla and rejected his wife as the seniors felt that she is already a popular name and they wanted to see how Abhinav will play the game.



Moving on, the girls of the Bigg Boss house Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikky Tamboli and Pavitra Punia seduced actor Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task. The immunity task comprises of three rounds. In the round one, the girls were asked to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impress him through great conversation. The television fame, Pavitra Punia was seen sharing some chemistry with the senior Sidharth. Jasmin Bhasin also used her equation with Sidharth to impress Sidhharth in the tattoo task.



Nikki Tamboli was also seen flirting with Sidharth and tells him that he should immune her and further says that Rubina is very slow at her tasks while Sara and Pavitra are no competition to her. After this, Sidharth was seen putting a scorpion tattoo on Nikki’s back.



After the end of the first round, Sidharth Shukla rejects Sara Gurpal and chooses Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin and Pavitra to move ahead in the second round.



The Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 14 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on weekends.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma