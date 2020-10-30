New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers do full justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. In the upcoming episode, Eijaz Khan will choose three more contestants to send into the Red Zone on the basis of their arguments. In the latest episode, Eijaz Khan chose Nikki Tamboli over Kavita Kaushik and protected Nikki from nominations. Now, he will change the dynamics of the house by taking 3 more names.

Twenty-seven episodes of Bigg Boss season 14 have passed and the audience is already witnessing fake friendships, fake sorries but real fight, drama and entertainment. Now, it is a time for real friendship and payback. Rahul Vaidya convinced the contestants of the Red Zone to play for Eijaz Khan and made him win. Now, it is Eijaz's turn to payback and to prove his friendship.

However, according to the promo shared by ColorsTV, it seems that Eijaz Khan is not much happy with Rahul Vaidya's behaviour so far. In the promo, he is seen saying, "Mujhe rahul ka tareeka kuch khas shuru se pasand nhi hai." Well, this statement added a lot of curiosity among the fans, everyone is wondering if Eijaz is going to nominate Rahul over Jasmin Bhasin.

But, there is no doubt that Eijaz Khan has a lot of things against Jasmin Bhasin and this is a great opportunity to prove her wrong. Now, it will be interesting to watch if Eijaz Khan will save Rahul Vaidya or Jasmin Bhasin.

On the other hand, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan Sanu, who were supposed to be best friends, will lock horns to get out of the Red Zone. So far, Eijaz Khan has a better equation with Jaan Sanu so it can be predicted that Eijaz Khan will bring out Jaan from the Red Zone.

Posted By: Srishti Goel