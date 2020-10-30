Bigg Boss 14, Episode 27 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Here's what happened in the twenty-seventh episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 14 has almost completed a month and each day was filled with a lot of drama and entertainment. Now, the dynamics of the house has changed after the arrival of the new freshers- Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh. Talking about Yesterday's episode, it was an eventful day and was too vibrant to handle. The contestants locked horns to maintain their place in the green zone and Eijaz Khan had all the powers of their transfer. Also, Kavita Kaushik made a shocking revelation about her equation with Eijaz Khan.

In Thursday's episode, Eijaz Khan was declared as a new captain of the house. However, he was cornered by the contestants of the Green Zone and waiting for a chance to get his friends out of the Red zone. Fortunately, Bigg Boss announced 'first tabadla' and Eijaz got a chance to use his powers.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan asked Kavita Kaushik to complete her duties but Kavita felt it like a dictatorship and got into a heated argument with him. She made some shocking revelation about her friendship equation with Eijaz Khan. Kavita Kaushik said that she has no such friendship with Eijaz Khan and he lied about that on national television. She said that he is playing a character in the house, he is not the same outside the BB house. On the other side, Abhinav predicted that Eijaz and Kavita Kaushik staged the fight and they were dramatising the whole episode.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin claimed that her fight with Rahul Vaidya affected her mental health. She told Rubina Dilaik and Shardul Pandit that she is feeling so uncomfortable because of the presence of Rahul Vaidya. She says, "Mein chaunk jaari hu raat ko, mein chaunk ke uthi raat ko 2 baar, yeh meko hurt karna chahta hai yr." Also, Nikki Tamboli managed to get out of the Red Zone by swaping Kavita Kaushik.

Posted By: Srishti Goel