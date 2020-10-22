Bigg Boss 14: Now, for today's episode, the makers of the show have dropped a promo, in which a huge verbal spat can be seen taking place between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 14 is going on with full swing and is providing the audience a high dose of entertainment, for which the controversial reality-TV show is known for. Bigg Boss, in this season, has changed the concept initially and introduced three seniors -- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan -- along with the freshers, the new contestants.

Eighteen episodes of Bigg Boss season 14 has passed and the audience is already witnessing some high-voltage fights between the contestants. Now, for today's episode, the makers of the show have dropped a promo, in which a huge verbal spat can be seen taking place between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Both the contestants appear to have developed a love-hate relationship in the house.

In the promo, Eijaz and Pavitra can be seen getting into a heated argument. The spat escalated when Eijaz got angry and approaches Pavitra and confronts her over the nominations. Eijaz can be heard saying, Mujhe nominate karogi, mere bhi emotions hain (If you nominate me, I’ll be upset). Responding even in a louder voice, Pavitra reopens her old wounds and recalls a recent incident when she had made advances on Eijaz and said, “Saamne aayi thi, emotions ke saath aayi thi, tumne khilvaad kiya tha (When I came to you, it was with real emotions, you played around with them)”.

Watch the promo here:

In the later part of the promo, both Eijaz and Pavitra can be heard and seen shouting at each other at the top of their voices, with the title song Ishaqzaade playing in the background.

Pavitra and Eijaz, in previous episodes, had also discussed their past love lives. Pavitra even had spoken about having feelings for Eijaz with Rubina Dilaik. “Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati (I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way street). I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him.”

Posted By: Talib Khan