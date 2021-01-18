In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss is going to make an announcement that will leave everyone in the BB house shocked, read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The rumours that were stirring up recently has now been confirmed that Eijaz Khan will be exiting the BB house. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss is going to make an announcement that will leave everyone in the BB house shocked.

The makers of Bigg Boss released a promo recently, in which it is seen that Eijaz's journey in the BB house is being shown in the montage and that brings a smile to everyone's face. However, soon after it, Bigg Boss announces that the actor is exiting the house leaving housemates in a state of utter shock.

In the promo, Bigg Boss is heard making the announcement in which he says, "Eijaz Khan is ghar me aane wale pehle insaan bane is season me, aur 106 din bitae yaha. Lekin ab ye show yahi pe chor ke jana pad raha hai."

According to reports, Eijaz has left the show due to some professional work commitments and as the duration of the show has increased, it affected his work commitments and he did not want to hamper the schedule of the crew who was waiting for him so that the shoot can resume. This is the reason why he opted to take an voluntarily exit from the show.

After the sudden exit of Eijaz Khan, everyone was shocked and Arshi Khan was seen crying. Arshi and Eijaz shared a love-hate bond on the show and Eijaz used to call her sister whereas Arshi used to call her brother, even though they used to have a fight on petty issues.

There was another glimpse shown in the promo in which Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen making the entry in Bigg Boss house. Earlier a report was doing rounds that claimed that Devoleena will enter the BB house as a proxy for Vikas Gupta.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma