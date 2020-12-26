New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss took an ugly turn as Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan were at the loggerheads. The recent episode got violent as Bigg Boss asked contestants to pick two names out of the three contestants who have re-entered the house- Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni. However, the topic was soon seen shifting as Vikas was seen giving a warning to Eijaz to not use his father's name for sympathy.

Their fight started heating up and adding to that Vikas said that Eijaz has spread several false information inside the house about him. To which, Eijaz reacted and said that there was also a time when his ex-girlfriend was close with Vikas and she got influenced by somebody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier, in one of the episodes, Eijaz made the gesture of the letter 'V' indicating that it was Vikas who manipulated his ex-girlfriend. Thus in the recent episode, Vikas told Nikki that he got involved with a girl when he was 21 and she called him at her place and when he reached there he found Eijaz lying there all broken and then he realized that Eijaz was her boyfriend and she was cheating on Eijaz with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vikas also said that after seeing Eijaz at her house, he never approached that girl. After this, Arshi Khan and Vikas were seen in a conversation and Arshi told him that Eijaz said that her ex called him up a year after their break up saying that she was instigated by a few friends to file a criminal case against him.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma