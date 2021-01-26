Bigg Boss 14: To be noted, after Eijaz Khan left the house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her entry to the show as a proxy for him.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is making sure to give us everything, from entertainment to nasty fights to mushy romance. This season is surely filled with all, and one of the things that netizens loved the most was the chemistry of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia on the show. However, Eijaz left the show due to some work-related reason, whereas, Pavitra was eliminated from the show. However, the duo has still managed to garner much attention from their mushy chemistry.

Recently, Eijaz Khan did an interactive session with his fans on Twitter and while responding to his fans during 'AskEijaz' session, he revealed several things, but what went unnoticed was the questions related to Pavitra Punia.

A fan asked Eijaz, "Which is your favourite nickname that Pavi has given you?- khansaab - jille illahi - or the way she called you Eijaz Khan." The actor responded to it and said "Khaansaab."

Adding to that, he further said, "PaviJaz is literally close to my heart and pavijazians even closer! When we were inside the house, we never thought people will love us together! #AskEijaz."

PaviJaz is literally close to my heart and pavijazians even closer! When we were inside the house, we never thought people will love us together! #AskEijaz https://t.co/VX4BYMQu5L — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) January 25, 2021

While the duo was on the show, they never shied away from expressing their feelings for each other. Eijaz even proposed to Pavitra Punia in the family round and the duo made it official about their love for each other on the national television.

We have fought, we performed with each other, we laughed!#AskEijaz https://t.co/ZhELdwd3In — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) January 25, 2021

Not only this, but Eijaz was also asked about Rahul Vaidya. One of the users asked, "comment something about Rahul Vaidya and your friendship," to which the actor responded and said, "We have fought, we performed with each other, we laughed! #AskEijaz."

To be noted, after Eijaz left the house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her entry to the show as a proxy for Eijaz and it is reportedly said that he may return to the show super soon.

