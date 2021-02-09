Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya who came out as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14, could have been the first contestant to be evicted. But thanks to Sidharth Shukla who saved him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is just two weeks away from the finale and makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the show interesting. So far, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya can be seen as the deserving candidate for the trophy. However, not many must be knowing that the 33-year-old singer had high chances of getting evicted in the first week of the show.

Yes, you read it right, Rahul who came out as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14, could have been the first contestant to be evicted. But thanks to Sidharth Shukla who saved him.

In the first week eviction, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal were nominated. Now as you all remember, the first eviction was not in the hands of public rather in Toofani Seniors, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla's hand. So, Gauahar and Hina wanted either Rahul or Nishant to get eliminate from the BB house.

However, it was Sidharth who showed faith in Rahul as he was gradually opening up and evolving himself in the show. Eventually, Sidharth convinced the ladies to vote out Sara Gurpal as he found her fake and saved Rahul from eviction.

Well, it was quite fortunate to see the singer in the house as he showed his metal and proved Sidharth right.

Meanwhile, even host Salman Khan praised Rahul Vaidya in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He lauded the singer for being empathetic towards co-contestants. "Humdardi ka asli emotion sirf aap me dekhne ko mila is pure season mein," Bollywood superstar said in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

He further praised the singer for playing the game with clear thought and for standing with housemates despite having issues with them.

