New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer to finale's and makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. In the recent episode, we saw contestants fighting to become the first finalist of the season. The Ticket to Finale task has created a tense and competitive atmosphere in the BB house. So, to easy down the reflex, Bigg Boss is going to organise a Valentine's Day celebration in the house.

As Valentine's Day is falling on the weekends, so we might see a surprise guest in the house. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Disha Parmar is going to enter the BB house to surprise her boyfriend, Rahul Vaidya on the eve. She will enter the BB house for a few hours and won't stay inside.

Well, not much has been revealed about it, but it will be an amazing and most precious gift for the 33-year-old singer to able to see her. While it'll be a treat to all the Rahul Vaidya's fans who were waiting to witness this day for long.

Earlier, BB makers approached Disha to enter the house as Rahul's connection in the Family Week. However, she refused the offer and said that her presence would make him emotionally weak.

Meanwhile, putting a stamp on the lovebird's relationship, Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya recently opened up on the singer's marriage. She revealed that Rahul and Disha might take vows in June 2021, well, they haven't zeroed upon the date as they are waiting for the BB contestant to come out and decide on his own.

Talking about the upcoming episode, a huge fight is going to take place in the BB house after the Ticket to Finale Task and credit goes to Paras Chhabra. Also, today Bigg Boss 14 will get its first finalist. (Click here to read full story)

