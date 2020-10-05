Bigg Boss 14: Did 'Toofani Senior' Sidharth Shukla admit that he has quit smoking? WATCH
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 was aired on October 3 and the Salman Khan hosted show has already made sure that its viewers stayed glued to the show. This season has some twist in it as Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan have entered the show as 'Toofani Seniors', along with the new contestants. However, a promo video is doing rounds on the internet in which Sidharth Shukla spoke about his smoking habits while he is poking Jaan Kumar Sanu.
The makers of Bigg Boss shared a video on social media in which Sidharth Shukla is seen pulling Jaan Kumar Sanu's leg. In the clip, Jaan and a few other contestants are sitting in the garden area and they are having a conversation about the smoking room with Sidharth Shukla.
Nishant says in the video that on Jaan's request he is asking whether the activities of the smoking-room are telecasted on TV. Shukla says, "Of course they are telecasted.”
By this, the Toofani seniors recall the time when Sidahrth's mom got aware of his smoking habit as she saw him waiting in the queue outside the smoking-room. As Sidharth tried to explain everything to Jaan Kumar Sanu, he then said that last season he entered the smoking-room because he smoked, but now, he is not seen entering the room.
From the promo video, it is now revealed that Sidharth has quit his smoking habit.
Talking about Sidharth Shukla, Kamya Panjabi said that Bigg Boss 14 feels like a Sidharth Shukla show as if its BB13 again with the former contestant impressing everyone with his boyish charms.
Bigg Boss 14 will air on weekdays at 10:30 pm and at 9:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays on Colors TV.
