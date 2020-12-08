Host Salman Khan was making them play a game where Arshi and Rakhi revealed that they have got surgeries done.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is getting interesting with each passing day as the show has invited the ex-contestants of BB house as the new challengers and fans couldn't be happier. In the latest episode, the queens of controversy- Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan entered the BB House as the challenger and they have spilt the beans about their surgery on the national television.

In the latest episode, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant were indulged in a fun banter and they were seen digging out their past and they were seen challenging each other to reveal the truth about each other. However, Rakhi and Arshi revealed a shocking revelation about their surgeries.

Host Salman Khan was making them play a game where Arshi and Rakhi revealed that they have got surgeries done. Arshi Khan revealed that she got her lip filler done and she jokingly said that Rakhi took her to the surgeon and that the latter has gone for full-body surgery.

After this, Rakhi Sawant said that she got her botox job done and she further confessed that she also steals toiletries from the hotel. Talking about stealing toiletries, she even said that if we pay a bomb to stay at hotels why not make full use of the complimentary items.

Salman talked about 'frenemies' in the house and got out the differences between Rakhi and Arshi share. Rakhi told Salman that once Arshi refused to acknowledge her as a friend and even said that she didn't know her.

Adding to this, Arshi Khan mocked Rakhi and her marriage and said that her husband is takla (your husband is bald) to which, Rakhi said 'tujhe rotiya sekhna hai kya?' Rakhi was also retorted saying that she has been married thrice.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma