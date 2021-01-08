Geeta Vaidya also passed on the message of Disha to Rahul and she said that Disha is missing him badly, watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 started with the family week round and the first contestant to meet with their loved one was Rahul Vaidya. Rahul met his mother on the show and she just made an announcement for which the netizens were waiting for so long.

The singer has been garnering much love from his fans and they love the way he is playing the game. The netizens were much impressed with the way he proposed to his girlfriend for marriage. Everyone outside and inside the show was waiting for Disha's answer but that never came. However, now Rahul's mother has come to meet her son and to talk to him for a few minutes in which she has also dropped a big surprise for all as she announced about Rahul's marriage.

In the latest episode, Rahul sang a soulful song for his mother as she entered the show and they both were left in tears as they got to meet each other after so long. Rahul also asks her mother that when can he get married now, to which, his mother said that they have already started the preparations.

Door reh kar hi apnon ki ahemiyat ka ehsaas hota hai! Aaj gharwale honge bhaavuk mil kar apne apnon se! 🥺



Watch #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/XHg76ZVjtT — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 7, 2021

Geeta Vaidya also passed on the message of Disha to Rahul and she said that Disha is missing him badly. Rahul's mother also calls him sher and said that he is playing really well on the show. She also said that she loves watching him bond with Aly as they both are the same age and their friendship is very real, that adds the fun element in the show.

After this, Nikki Tamboli gets to meet her mother and she started crying after meeting her. She was also seen complaining to her mother that everything is fake inside the house and her mother makes her understand that everyone is playing a game inside and you should do the same. Nikki cries and tells her that people call her batameez. Nikki's mother tells her that she is strong and that she should not use bad words as that is something she was never taught.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma