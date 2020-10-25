New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss kickstarted recently and from October 3, 2020, it has made sure to make the netizens glued to the TV screen. This time, the show saw several changes in it and it witnessed 'Toofani Seniors' this time, as the show welcomed seniors from previous seasons in the latest season.

Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan entered the show this time as seniors and they recently exited the show. However, there were reports of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz that he will appear in the show as Toofani Senior.

As per the Tellychakkar report, he will not be entering the show as a senior but might enter for ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode or a particular task. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

It is also said that he might not enter the show as senior but will appear on the show for an episode. The same report also suggests that he might enter Bigg Boss 14 later on during one of the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes or for some particular task. However, there has been no official confirmation about it yet. Post his stint in the reality show’s 13th season,

Asim did several projects this year most of which are music videos. He has also featured alongside ladylove Himanshi Khurana in a few of them. He was in the news earlier owing to his constant fights with Sidharth Shukla during the previous season.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Weekend ka Vaar, host Salman Khan is going to take a class of contestants of the house and Nikki Tamboli will be told about who her true friends are in the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma