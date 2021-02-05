Bigg Boss 14: As we all know that Devoleena Bhattacharjee came in the BB house as Vikas Gupta's proxy and then with Eijaz's exit she became his proxy. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer towards the finale and fans are leaving no stones unturned to grab every ounce of the news related to the same. Earlier, we told you that Eijaz Khan will be re-entering the BB house either this Weekend Ka Vaar or on Monday.

As we all know that Devoleena Bhattacharjee came in the BB house as Vikas Gupta's proxy and then with Eijaz's exit she became his proxy. Now as per Bigg Boss Khabri, Sath Nibhana Sathiya actress' BB contract of 3 weeks has ended. So there are high chances that this week Devoleena might get evicted.

Well, we are not sure as BB makers have yet not reacted on the same, however, with Eijaz Khan's entry, Devoleena will have to kiss goodbye to her fellow contestant.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, we saw Rubina Dilak losing cool after Rakhi Sawant called her husband Abhinav Shukla "tharki". The actress and her husband have been maintaining a safe distance from the Controversy queen ever since she pulled his drawstrings.

However, this time couple lost it and gave a befitting reply to Rakhi Sawant. Abhinav said, "Yehi teri gandagi hai Rakhi, tu gandh hai." Later, furious Rubina threw a bucket full of water on the Bollywood actress and called Rakhi's husband "tharki".

She further added, "I care about his respect and I will slap her and walk out." Aly Gony tries to calm down Rubina by making her realise that she did wrong by throwing water on Rakhi. But in vain, as she says that she wants to slap Rakhi at the cost of her exit from BB house.

Well, the recent episode was quite high on drama and we believe viewers mast have got enough masala to gossip till Salman Khan comes on Weekend Ka Vaar episode tomorrow and bashes everyone.

