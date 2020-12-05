In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode's promo, where the viewers will get to see Salman Khan, the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss will make dhamakedar entry in the show to add spice and twists. In today's episode, Salman Khan will be seen dropping the bomb in the house by announcing double eviction.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The finale of controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 is just days away and the excitement of the fans is at its peak to see the new winner. Now ahead of the finale, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to woo the viewers. Prior to the finale week, the promo of today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is creating an equal buzz on the internet.

According to the promo of today's episode, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah will take us down the memory lane of Bigg Boss season 1 as once again they will be seen at loggerheads. As video continues, we will see Salman asking Vikas Gupta to describe contestants in one word wherein Vikas will call Eijaz Khan ‘naughty at 40’, Rahul Vaidya ‘Kabir Singh’ and Nikki Tamboli a ‘fake vamp’.

Well, the show doesn’t end here, today, Bigg Boss house will also witness two evictions leaving the contestants and the viewers in shock. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, actress Nikki Tamboli and singer Rahul Vaidya will say alvida to the house just ahead of finals. With these evictions, it seems BB 14 makers are in the mood to shock the fans and they don’t want to leave room for speculations.

Moving on, with shocking double eviction, BB 14 house will get its top 4 finalists i.e Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. However, there is a catch, as per the reports, the contestants who will be exiting the show will be making their entry next week.

Meanwhile, talking about the last episode, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task wherein contestants were seen taking out their anger on the contestant they hate most and want to see them evicted. Rahul Vaidya received maximum votes because of his rude and disrespecting behaviour towards women. Not just this, in the episode Nikki revealed that Rahul used to flirt with her PR. Soon singer clarified that Nikki's PR has been asking him to date the actress for a long time but he is not interested.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv