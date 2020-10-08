Bigg Boss 14: For the unknown, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra were seen bonding well for the past two days.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to show an ugly fight between Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. The makers of BB 14 released a promo in which Pavitra tells Rahul that he has thrown a tissue paper in the bathroom. To which, the singer says that she isn't a boss here, who will just come and give orders.

After this, Rahul starts speaking about her style of cooking and ranted about the afternoon food's taste. The television actor reacts to it and said that she is a good cook and knows how to cook intercontinental dishes too. Pavitra gets angry after listening about her food and she threatens Rahul to slap him and says, "Aisa Doongi Na".

Rahul asks her to go ahead and slap him. She goes to the smoking-room and shouts that people like him don't even deserve food and will starve of hunger.

For the unknown, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra were seen bonding well for the past two days and in an episode, Rahul asks Pavitra to teach him how to cook. They were also seen talking about love and past relationships.

On the other hand, a task has been assigned to the girls of the house in which they have to impress senior Sidharth Shukla to get immuned. The task comprises of three rounds. In the round one, the girls would have to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impress him through great conversation.

After the end of the first round, Sidharth Shukla rejects Sara Gurpal and chooses Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin and Pavitra to move ahead in the second round.

The Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 14 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on weekends.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma