Bigg Boss 14 claims that this season is the solution to all the problems and is coming to give a befitting answer to 2020.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the grand premiere of the show, the makers of Bigg Boss season 14 released a video and revealed the precautionary measures they have taken in the house in wake of the coroanvirus crisis. Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to premiere its 14th season today (October 3) on Colors TV. The fans are eagerly waiting to know about each and every detail of the show ever since the makers revealed the promo of the show in which a catchy phrase is used 'Ab Scene Paltega'.

However, in the promo, it is made clear that this time all the facilities of spa, mall and theatre will be provided to make sure that the contestants get to enjoy all the pre-lockdown experiences inside the house.

A video shared by Colors TV gave a glimpse into the COVID-19 precautions followed in the house, and the sets of reality show Bigg Boss 14. It also showed how the contestants were kept under quarantine for 14 days in different places before they entered the show.

Due to the pandemic, the lives of people changed and they started engaging themselves in household chores to survive themselves in the lockdown. This time, the makers have kept all the things in mind and the promo of the Bigg Boss 14 claims that this season is the solution to all the problems and is coming to give a befitting answer to 2020.

In the promo video, it is mentioned that ‘Bigg Boss 2020’ housemates will undergo COVID-19 tests before entering the house and reportedly have been put up in different hotels to complete their self-quarantine period. Also, it is said that there will be no double beds or bed-sharing for the contestants, no plate or glass sharing and there will be COVID-19 tests on a weekly basis.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma