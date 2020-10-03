Bigg Boss 14 Contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla: The duo on Saturday made a heartwarming entry on the sets of Bigg Boss season 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 14th season of popular TV show Bigg Boss began on Saturday and famous married couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla made a heartwarming entry on the sets. The two greeted the fans and gave a warm hug to host Salman Khan.

Rubina and Abhinav live in Mumbai. While Rubina originally hails from Shimla, her husband Abhinav is from Punjab's Ludhiana. Rubina did her schooling from Shimla Public school and studied interior designing and decoration. Abhinav, on the other hand, completed his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Lala Lajpat Rai Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab.

Talking about the couple's career, Rubina started her television career from ZeeTV's Chhoti Bahu and never looked back. Her show received immense love from the audience and became one of the most loved Bahu of the television. After that, television Rubina had been featured in Punar Vivah, Sas Bina Sasural and Colors TV's Shakti. In her last show 'Shakti', she played a challenging role of a transgender, her adorable looks and exuberant acting skills made the audience fall in love with her.

Abhinav, on the other hand, started his career with Jersey No. 10. He also played crucial roles in Geet, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Chotti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Hitler Didi and widely praised for it. Abhinav has also won the immunity twice. He also played a negative role in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and has directed a short film based on female-foeticide Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor.

Abhinav and Rubina married each other on June 21 2018. Following the marriage, Rubina changed her surname to Shukla and is now known by this surname. The duo will now be a part of popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.

