In the promo, Krushna Abhishek who is Kashmera Shah’s husband is seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan and making fun of every challenger.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 makers are trying their level best to keep the fans hooked by introducing twists every passing week. Standing true to their theme ‘Aab scene paltega’, makers have once again introduced a twist for our four innocent finalists namely, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, who were hoping that the show is soon going to see its ending.

On Saturday, we saw host Salman Khan introducing the challengers to the audience who will be entering the BB house tonight. So far Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant have made their way to the stage while the remaining four, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan will be introduced tonight. Celebrating their entry in the BB house, makers have called Comedian Krushna Abhishek to spread laughter.

In the promo shared by the official account of Colors TV, we can see Krushna who is Kashmera’s husband is seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan and making fun of every challenger. The video starts with Krushna poking fun at his wife Kashmera and sister Arti by saying that every year he contributes a big amount to Bigg Boss. He further insists Bigg Boss to keep his wife as a gift.

Then he moves on to Rakhi and jokingly says, “Finally, after so many years, the makers have understood and have given horns on her head.” He further went on to take a dig at Vikas Gupta’s hair and Rahul’s laughter.

However, what catches our breathe when Radhe actor Salman Khan starts laughing his heart out and with every passing joke he is left in splits.

Here check out the hilarious promo:

Meanwhile, talking about the Challengers, they have been given at least 3 tasks to win the 2 Joker cards that will help them to reach closer to the finales. If they complete the challenges given by Dabangg actor they might all come out as the winner of season 14. Now, this sounds interesting, let's see who all can win Salman's challenge and reaches the finale.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv