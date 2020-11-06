Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated their first-ever Karwa Chauth in BB house with zeal and happiness. Take a look at these beautiful pictures.

New Delhi | Jagran Business desk: One of the most lovable and adorable couples of Bigg Boss house, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, never fail to treat their fans with their cute conversations and PDA. Recently, the power couple of the BB house celebrated the Karwa Chauth 2020 in the cutest possible way.

Rubina Dilak observed her first-ever Karwa Chauth fast for husband Abhinav in the BB house. Bigg Boss gifted a Puja Thali to Rubina so that she can break her fast with all rituals. Rubina and Abhinav thanked Bigg Boss for making her day even more special. "Thank You Bigg Boss, you made our day. It means a lot," Abhinav said.

Abhinav also shared his gratitude towards wife Rubina as she observed the fast even inside the BB house where circumstances have not been ideal lately.

Rubina was in a Red Zone (danger zone) and Abhinav got a chance to bring her back into the Green Zone. Abhinav battled with Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia and win the task. Rubina said, "Best Karwa Chauth gift in Bigg Boss house".

Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli were left in 'awe' and said that they are so adorable together. Jasmin Bhasin said, "Puto phalo, dudo nahao. Bhagwan tumhe pyaare pyaare bache dein" (May God will bless you with cute children". To which Abhinav said, "Abhi to hum khud bache hai yr."

In the pictures shared by Colors TV, Rubina has seen dressed-up in a yellow coloured suit and pink coloured dupatta. Rubina decorated her Puja Thali and performed all the rituals. Abhinav wore a black jacket and a yellow T-shirt. He looked emotional as his wife observed fast for his long life and well-being.

Posted By: Srishti Goel