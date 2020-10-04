However, before the contestants entered the BB 14 house they were quarantined in a hotel for 14 days.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is finally that time of the year again! Bigg Boss 14 has now returned to the small screen with the latest season and the excitement has skyrocketed. The official contestant list is now out and the fans are excited for this brand new season that has a catchy phrase that says, "Ab Scene Paltega".

However, before the contestants entered the BB 14 house they were quarantined in a hotel for 14 days. This time the makers have made sure to provide all the facilities of its own like restaurant, spa, theatre and mall. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan are going to play the role of Toofani seniors in the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14 contestants, here have a look at their last Instagram post before they entered BB house:

1. Eijaz Khan

The Television actor Eijaz Khan who rose to fame by playing prominent roles in TV shows has now marked his entry into the BB house. In his grand entry, he was seen dancing to the song Tera Baap Aaya and was wearing a white tuxedo. While talking about his last Instagram post, he shared a picture in which he was flexing his muscles and was wearing yellow chinos. The picture was posted on October 3. He captioned the picture that reads, "Be stronger than your excuses! ??"

2. Nikki Tamboli

The South Indian beauty, Nikki Tamboli who is an actor and has worked in Tamil and Telugu films has made her grand entry to the Bigg Boss 14 house. She made her entry while grooving to the song Dilbar at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. Talking about her last Instagram post, she posted a monochrome picture in which she was flaunting her pretty smile. Her caption reads, "Will slay the sins.. and shine all hearts.. Wait for it!"

3. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik

The television actors and real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have made their way to the Bigg Boss house. This lovely couple were starred together in the show Chotti Bahu, which aired on Zee TV.

Rubina's last Instagram post was with Abhinav and she posted a video in which they both are enjoying watermelon and is having a cute picnic time together. She captioned her post as, "Anyone ?? ?"

View this post on Instagram Anyone 🍉 ? A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) onSep 30, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT

Abhinav Shukla posted his last Instagram post 4 days ago in which he is flaunting his good physique and is on a beach. His caption reads, "More than the politics, the gossip, the success and money ... just give me the sunlight and the never-ending horizon !"

4. Jasmin Bhasin

The Naagin actress, Jasmin Bhasin who visited the house of Bigg Boss last year as she is good friends with Sidharth Shukla has now entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Jasmin posted her picture on a picture sharing platform a few hours ago in which she was carrying a white shirt and is looking gawdy in the neon eye shadow. She captioned her posts as, "Eyes talk"

5. Pavitra Punia

The sultry actress Pavitra Punia who dated the former Bigg Boss contestant Para Chhabra is now going to enter as the BB 14 contestant. She rosed to fame with shows like Love U Zindagi, Honge Judaa Naa Hum and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Pavitra's last Instagram post is a pretty picture in which she kept her hair open and she captioned her post as, "Hope you all are having fun!! I love you all."

View this post on Instagram Hope you all are having fun!! I love you all. A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) onOct 3, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

6.Nishant Singh Malkhani Nishant Singh Malkhani has now entered the show and the television actor is pretty much active on social media. The 33 -year-old actor posted cute picture on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "New Morning...New Thoughs...New Thinking...New Day...Or **It’s New Me**"

7. Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jaan's last Instagram post was posted on October 3. In the oicture he is giving a candid look and is looking in the phone screen. his caption reads, "nteha ho gayi , intezaar ki! ???????

8. Sara Gurpal

Another Punjabi actress has been rolled in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal is a model turned actress and she is a renowned name of the industry and belongs from Haryana. Sara has appeared in a lot of songs like Manan Bhardwaj’s Tumhe Dillagi and Mizaaj-ae-Ishq. Not just acting, she has even given her voice in songs like Lagdi Att, Slow Motion etc.

Talking about her Instagram, she posted her last picture on October 3 and she was looking gorgeous in it as she was carrying white ruffled bodycon dress. Her caption reads, "Shining bright like a diamond ??and posing to the point!"

View this post on Instagram Shining bright like a diamond 💎and posing to the point! A post shared by Sara Gurpal (@saragurpals) onOct 3, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

9. Rahul Vaidya

The singer Rahul Vaidya posted the picture in which he is flaunting his smile and he has captioned it as, "Happiness wala Filter lagaya hai! That’s it!"

10. Shehzad Deol

'Punjab Da Munda' Shehzad Deol has made his way to the house without any hurdles. His last Instagram post is a cute video of himself. His caption reads, "Here to take on new challenges, here to entertain you, here to win all of your hearts, here comes Punjab Da Munda Shehzad!"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma